Ronnie O’Sullivan sets up World Snooker Championship semi-final against Mark Selby | Snooker News





Ronnie O’Sullivan beat Mark Williams to reach the World Snooker Championship semi-finals

Ronnie O’Sullivan sealed an amazing 13-10 success over Mark Williams on a re-spotted black to make it through to the World Snooker Championship semi-finals.

O’Sullivan eliminated a five-frame deficit to beat three-time competition winner Williams and set up a semi-final conference with Mark Selby.

O’Sullivan had actually rattled 4 frames in a row to carry back to level from 8-4 down and proceeded for the very first time in the match when breaks of 61 and 65 sent out up 11-10 in front.

His 5th century of the match – a 133 overall clearance – moved O’Sullivan within one frame of success and he sealed a 13-10 win on a re-spotted black in an amazing end to the 23 rd frame …