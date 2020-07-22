Ronnie O’Sullivan says Crucible decision an ‘unnecessary risk’ but he will contest World Snooker Championship | Snooker News





Ronnie O’Sullivan has labelled the decision allowing a limited quantity of spectators at the World Snooker Championship as an “unnecessary risk”.

Although the five-time champion says competing in this year’s tournament is a risk he is “prepared to take”, he has also left open the likelihood of withdrawing.

The championships, which start on July 31, are one of a select quantity of sporting events, also including Goodwood horse racing and county cricket, to pilot the safe reunite of fans after the easing of coronavirus lockdown rules.

But O’Sullivan told BBC Radio 5 Live: “I imagine it’s an unnecessary risk. I just don’t believe you want to be putting people’s lives at an increased risk.

“You look at the NHS and you think this is like a war at the moment and it’s those people who have been flat out, and you watch what they go through, and anything to take the stress off them is paramount.”

O’Sullivan, who had previously hinted he could take out if crowds were allowed back into the venue, fired a warning to organisers despite indicating he will turn up for his opening match.

“If I get to that point (of feeling uncomfortable), then obviously there is no point in playing,” added O’Sullivan. “And hopefully I don’t, hopefully I feel like I’m there and I’m enjoying it.”

O’Sullivan opens his bid for a sixth world title against a qualifier

O’Sullivan is a result of start his first round match on August 2 against a qualifier, as he bids to rebound from last year’s stunning opening-round loss to amateur James Cahill.

