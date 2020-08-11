Ronnie O’Sullivan compares himself to football legend Diego Maradona | Snooker News

O’Sullivan: “What I’m good at I’m unbelievably good at – my scoring, my break building, my positional play”
Last Updated: 11/08/20 10: 54 pm
Ronnie O’Sullivan has actually compared himself to a “fat Maradona” regardless of reserving his location in the World Snooker Championship semi-finals on Tuesday.
O’Sullivan was as soon as again far from pleased with his efficiency versus his fellow previous champ Mark Williams in his amazing 13-10 resurgence at the Crucible.
Afterwards, the Essex potter declared just natural skill – like that had by previous Argentina super star Diego Maradona – was sustaining his mission for a 6th profession world title and initially because 2013.