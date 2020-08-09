Ronnie O’Sullivan blasts ‘amateur’ young players as he reaches World Snooker Championship quarter-finals | Snooker News

O’Sullivan: “If you look at the younger players coming through, they are not that good really. Most of them would do well as half-decent amateurs, not even amateurs. They are so bad.”
Last Updated: 09/08/20 11: 06 pm
Ronnie O’Sullivan relieved into the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship after beating Ding Junhui prior to releasing an impressive attack on the ‘amateur’ requirement of the next generation of players.
Resuming at 8-8, O’Sullivan saw off his challenger 13-10 to establish a conference with Mark Williams in the next round however, not for the very first time, the genuine drama was to be discovered in his post-match remarks.
When asked if it was possible he and Williams would still be carrying out at the top over 20 years after entering the sport, O’Sullivan informed the BBC: “Probably not if you asked me then however when you take a look at the requirement of play, I would state yes.
“People like me, John Higgins and Mark Williams, if you take a look at the more youthful players coming through, they are not that excellent …