Ronnie O’Sullivan admits struggle at snooker’s Championship League tournament | Snooker News





Ronnie O’Sullivan coasted into the second part of the Championship League

Ronnie O’Sullivan, who sported a brand new moustache, mentioned he struggled to adapt to enforced lockdown guidelines at snooker’s Championship League tournament.

O’Sullivan coasted into the second part of the occasion after profitable 9 frames out of 9 in Milton Keynes.

The five-time world champion confirmed little signal of lockdown rustiness on the baize as he dispatched every of his three opponents 3-Zero to simply prime Group 10.

O’Sullivan returned to motion with a century break as he swept apart Kishan Hirani within the opening contest. He posted a 112 clearance within the first body and adopted that up with breaks of 52 and 65.

The 44-year-old bought even higher towards Michael Georgiou to rack up breaks of 116, 82 and 80 and arrange a deciding conflict with Chris Wakelin.

And O’Sullivan rounded off his night time at the Marshall Arena with breaks of 97 and 93.

However, after his clear sweep, O’Sullivan admitted he struggled to adapt to the enforced lockdown guidelines.

“I have been sat in my room for 24 hours. I have done 16 hours in a cell once and it was better because I got to choose my own food,” he mentioned.

“But, no it is alright. Listen, it gets you out of the house. But I have enjoyed being at home. Yes, it is good fun.”

Tom Ford additionally loved an emphatic success in Group 15, shedding only one body as he completed forward of second-placed Robert Milkins, Ian Burns and Mike Dunn.

There have been no constructive COVID-19 outcomes out of 78 checks and the success of the return to motion has prompted World Snooker to schedule one other occasion at the identical venue, which has a lodge on website.

The Tour Championship – that includes the highest eight gamers on this yr’s cash listing – will happen from June 20-26, having initially been resulting from happen in Llandudno in March.

For these on the transfer, we can have the Pool & Snooker season coated through our web site skysports.com/more-sports, our app for cell gadgets, or our Twitter account @skysportspool for contemporary information and studies.