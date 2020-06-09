Ronnie O’Sullivan admits he has enjoyed lockdown after losing in Milton Keynes | Snooker News





Ronnie O’Sullivan has taken solace from the recent countrywide lockdown

Ronnie O’Sullivan was eradicated from the Championship League on per day where he admitted to enjoying his time from the limelight, saying: “I’ve had the best three months of my life.”

Having seen off Harvey Chandler and Sam Craigie with lowest fuss first of the group winners’ stage, O’Sullivan needed just two structures against Stuart Bingham to ensure of their spot in the competition finals.

However, the particular five-time globe champion had been out of types in their final round-robin match in addition to Bingham, that won in the Crucible in 2015, had been in a good unforgiving feeling as he leapfrogged O’Sullivan to leading spot using a 3-0 success.

Bingham had been crushed 3-1 by simply Craigie prior to rebounding using a 3-0 conquer Chandler in addition to an identical scoreline over O’Sullivan helped the particular Basildon knitter top the particular Group Chemical pile on body difference.

O’Sullivan experienced earlier already been reluctant to talk about playing nowadays in Milton Keynes, due to snooker’s go back to play practices, while he was likewise silent within the tournament’s construction.

However, the 44-year-old, probably the highest-profile player within the World Snooker tour, publicly stated he has taken comfort from the latest countrywide lockdown, which has allowed him or her a complete crack from the video game.

In a brief conversation over Zoom, O’Sullivan stated: “I’ve actually been taking pleasure in the lockdown, I’ve experienced the best 90 days of living.

“Talking about snooker and talking about this and that…I want the lockdown to go on for another five years if it can!”

O’Sullivan experienced cruised in to this period without shedding a framework and a couple of centuries in a 3-0 win over Chandler augured properly.

The world No 6 stated of the get: “It had been alright. [Chandler] missed several balls and enable me off of the hook a bit. I got a little lucky.”

Craigie were able to take 1 frame away O’Sullivan prior to succumbing into a 3-1 wipe out but a new lacklustre overall performance in the previous world No 1’s last match had been expertly capitalised upon by simply Bingham.

