Ronnie Long, NC man convicted of rape in 1976, released after conviction vacated

ALBEMARLE, N.C.– Ronnie Long, a man who has actually long preserved his innocence after a rape conviction in 1976, has actually been devoid of jail.

“They will never ever, never ever, ever lock me up again,” Long stated.

Long was a 20-year-old Black man living in Concord when he was implicated of raping a white female.

Long’s lawyer Jamie Lau composed on Twitter Wednesday, “The State of NC filed a motion with the Fourth Circuit this morning asking that it immediately issue the mandate in Ronnie Long’s case. The state said it will ask the district court to enter a writ vacating Ronnie’s conviction. In short, Ronnie Long is coming home!”

Long’s conviction was vacated onThursday

Long was released from the Albemarle Correctional Institution on Thursday soon after 5 p.m.

“So I got some great-nieces and nephews that I got to go spend some time with. I got some people that done died on this journey that I got to go spend some time with,” Long stated.

Just a couple of weeks prior to Long’s conviction was reversed, his mom died.

“Hopefully, she watching down over me. Hopefully, she can tell my dad and sister that I made it out,” Long stated.

It’s been a long journey and Long states he’s delighted it’s over with.

” I constantly thought that no matter …