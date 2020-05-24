The story ultimately ran, however not as a canopy function. Merkin alleges that the magazine caved to strain from the Farrows, spearheaded by Ronan Farrow.

“I wasn’t used to this level of fear … fear of Ronan, of being sued, of the power of Mia and Ronan, simply culturally, their power on Twitter,” Merkin told the New York Post in an intensive interview.

Only a 12 months prior, the New Yorker had published Farrow’s Pulitzer Prize-winning piece investigating allegations of sexual assault and rape by film mogul Harvey Weinstein. Merkin alleges that Farrow’s affect and “cultural capital” helped him affect the publication of her story.

“Ronan is a powerful journalist now with lots of connections. It had absolutely influence on what we’re doing,” Merkin’s editor, Laurie Abraham, advised Merkin in a Sept. 10 e mail explaining the cellphone name.

Merkin detailed to the Post a marketing campaign of sustained strain from the Farrows that included calls to the then-New York magazine editor-in-chief Adam Moss in addition to emails from Mia, Ronan and Dylan Farrow’s representatives.

The most distressing component of the story for Merkin was when she believed the Farrows obtained an advance draft of her 9,000-word story. The Farrows demanded that Merkin embody a line in her story about how she was “friends” with Woody Allen for over 40 years – a line that critics homed in on to criticize Merkin as incapable of goal reporting.

“I had never had this much interference [and] oversight,” Merkin stated. “I said more than once that maybe I should pull it. In my long journalistic experience, which has included writing critical profiles of Madonna and the Kabbalah Center, both media heavyweights, neither ELLE nor The NY Times ran the pieces by.”

Merkin’s allegations come at a time when Ronan Farrow is beneath intense scrutiny for his claims that NBC had equally tried to kill his story on Weinstein. NPR reporter David Folkenflik interviewed Farrow for NPR’s “On Point” radio present, throughout which Farrow criticized NBC’s handling of the story.

The allegations have a wierd echo of Merkin’s personal story, with Farrow speculating that Weinstein pressured NBC to drop the story and that Matt Lauer’s personal status for pursuing ladies would have introduced undesirable scrutiny.

Farrow’s work with Weinstein led him to additional investigations into then-New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman in addition to Matt Lauer. Lauer has seized on a recent op-ed in the New York Times to assault Farrow, claiming in a Mediaite post that Farrow “routinely presented stories in a way that would suit his activist goals, as opposed to any kind of journalist standards.”

While Farrow has but to remark, the Post spoke with a supply shut to him that insisted Farrow “only wanted to understand the story better, so he could advise his sister, who was worried about a piece that discussed her sexual assault.”

A New York magazine rep reportedly denied Merkin had been promised the quilt, or that Team Farrow noticed an advance copy.

“The decision not to put it on the cover was an editorial decision by the magazine that had nothing to do with pressure from Ronan Farrow or the Farrow family,” the spokesman stated.