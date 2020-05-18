Ronan Farrow responds to New York Times column pointing to ‘weakness’ in his work

Ronan Farrow has responded to an article searching for to level out perceived “weaknesses” in his work as an investigative journalist.

The Pulitzer-winning reporter, who was considered one of three journalists to report on the allegations in opposition to Harvey Weinstein in October 2017, is standing by his work.

On Sunday, New York Times media columnist and former BuzzFeed News editor-in-chief Ben Smith revealed an article titled: “Is Ronan Farrow too good to be true?”





Smith questioned a number of elements of Farrow’s previous reporting, whereas additionally stating that Farrow “is not a fabulist” and “does not make things up”.

Farrow reacted in a Twitter thread on Monday, searching for to make clear a number of of the factors raised by Smith.

He referenced a thread by NewYorker.com editor Michael Luo, in which Luo defends Farrow’s work and concludes: ”We are happy with @ronanfarrow’s reporting, and we stand by it.”

The New Yorker was the outlet that revealed Farrow’s reporting into the allegations in opposition to Weinstein in 2017.

Farrow himself tweeted on the finish of his personal thread: ”I stand by my reporting.”

Smith, in flip, has retweeted Farrow’s thread.