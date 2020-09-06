Ronaldo reprimanded for not wearing a mask while watching Portugal

The Juventus star needed to be advised to put a mask on as he was required to view his country from the stands

Cristiano Ronaldo was reprimanded for not wearing a mask while watching Portugal in the Nations League on Saturday night.

Ruled out of the video game versus Croatia with a toe infection that has actually been compared to a bee sting, Ronaldo was required to being in the stands as he saw his country claim a persuading 4-1 triumph.

Goals from Joao Cancelo, Diogo Jota, Joao Felix and Andre Silva finished up the comfy win for Portugal, who have actually now won 9 of their last 10 matches.

During the video game, Ronaldo undoubtedly drew lots of attention after a arena authorities was shot approaching the 35-year-old to advise him to place on a mask as part of coronavirus procedure.

While apparently not to pleased by the interruption, the Juventus assaulter rapidly complied and placed on a mask as he saw the rest of the match.

Portugal next face Sweden on Tuesday night with supervisor Fernando Santos yielding on Saturday that Ronaldo might not be suited time to function.

“I wasn’t resting him. If he was in good shape, he would have been [in the starting XI] able to play the game,” Santos informed RTP

“Today he trained, feels much better and, at the minute, he will take a trip to …