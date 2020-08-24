Ronaldo has been a success at Juventus and Pirlo can prosper as coach, insists Nuno Gomes

The previous Portugal star discussed his compatriot’s time with the Serie A champs, as well as the brand-new supervisor’s training potential customers

Cristiano Ronaldo has showed any skeptics incorrect following his transfer to Juventus, regardless of the Italian club’s failure to dominate Europe, according to Nuno Gomes.

Ronaldo chose to leave Real Madrid in 2018 after winning a 4th Champions League title in 5 years, leaving as the Spanish side’s all-time leading scorer to continue his profession in Serie A.

While the Portuguese has gathered 2 league titles because the astonishing switch, Juve have actually lost in European competitors. They fell at the quarter-final phase to Ajax in 2019, while this season suffered a shock last-16 exit at the hands of Lyon.

Missing out on reaching the modified knockout rounds in Portugal caused a speedy modification in coach, with Maurizio Sarri sacked as Andrea Pirlo was remarkably provided the task, however Gomes does not think the Champions League drawbacks show terribly on Ronaldo.

Speaking to Stats Perform News, the previous Portugal global utilized his compatriot’s outstanding numbers at Juve – he has scored 65 objectives in all competitors up until now – as evidence he stays at his peak.