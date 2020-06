Cristiano Ronaldo has turn into the first footballer to earn over $1 billion, ESPN experiences, citing Forbes.



His web price is now mentioned to be placing him forward of rival Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo, 35, is ranked at No. four within the enterprise journal’s record of the world’s highest-paid figures in 2020 — behind solely Kylie Jenner, Kanye West and Roger Federer – with evaluation suggesting he introduced in $105 million earlier than tax over the previous yr.