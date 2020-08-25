Ronaldinho free to return to Brazil after agreeing guilty plea over false passport charge in Paraguay

The 40-year-old previous Barcelona and A/C Milan star had actually been apprehended with his sibling, Roberto Assis, after getting in the nation with false files

Ronaldinho is free to return house to Brazil after 5 months living under home arrest in Paraguay with his sibling, Roberto Assis.

The set were jailed in Paraguay in early March after utilizing false passports to get in the nation.

In April, they were launched from jail after legal representatives published a $1.6 million (₤ 1.3 m) bail on their behalf, and they were positioned under home arrest in a hotel in Asuncion to wait for trial.

The set had actually dealt with up to 5 years behind bars if founded guilty.

Both siblings have actually pleaded guilty to getting in the nation with phony passports as part of the arrangement. Ronaldinho has actually paid a fine of $90,000, while Assis has actually been fined $110,000.

While Assis will now have a rap sheet in Paraguay, Ronaldinho will not.

Assis is not allowed to leave Brazil for 2 years, and should occasionally provide himself to Brazilian authorities in Rio de Janeiro throughout that 24-month period.

The previous Barcelona, A/C Milan and PSG star is now free to return to Brazil and reports declare that he can leave at any time if he makes authorities knowledgeable about for how long he will run out the nation.

