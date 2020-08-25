Ronaldinho: Brazilian legend released from house arrest in Paraguay | Football News





Ronaldinho shows up for his hearing at the Justice Palace in Asuncion

Retired Brazilian star Ronaldinho was released from house arrest on Monday after investing 5 months apprehended in Paraguay for getting in the nation with an incorrect passport.

Paraguayan judge Gustavo Amarilla bied far a suspended sentence of 2 years in jail for Ronaldinho and his bro Roberto de Assis Moreira, and approved their release. The bros will likewise need to pay a fine of $200,000 (₤ 151,700) in between the 2 of them.

Both were detained last March for belongings and usage of incorrect Paraguayan passports with which they went into the nation to perform company activities.