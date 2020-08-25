Ronaldinho: Brazilian legend released from house arrest in Paraguay | Football News

Jasyson
25/08/20

Ronaldinho shows up for his hearing at the Justice Palace in Asuncion

Retired Brazilian star Ronaldinho was released from house arrest on Monday after investing 5 months apprehended in Paraguay for getting in the nation with an incorrect passport.

Paraguayan judge Gustavo Amarilla bied far a suspended sentence of 2 years in jail for Ronaldinho and his bro Roberto de Assis Moreira, and approved their release. The bros will likewise need to pay a fine of $200,000 (₤ 151,700) in between the 2 of them.

Both were detained last March for belongings and usage of incorrect Paraguayan passports with which they went into the nation to perform company activities.

Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto Assis (R) were arrested in March

