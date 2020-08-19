Ronald Koeman named new FC Barcelona coach; Lionel Messi is ‘pillar’ of new project, says club president

“Messi has said many times that he wants to finish career at Barca. Koeman has said to us that Messi is the pillar of his project,” Bartomeu informed Barca TELEVISION.

“He has an agreement till 2021. I speak to the gamer and his daddy routinely. I believe, in spite of the dissatisfaction of Lisbon, that we will be delighted by the new project. Messi is still the very best gamer worldwide, and we have him with us.

” I have actually not spoken with Messi however I have actually spoken with his daddy. The discomfort is behind us. We need to be positive and we need to select ourselves up, strive and delight everybody.

“A cycle is coming to an end and another one starts but in the Messi era.” Bartomeu likewise firmly insisted that the 17-year-old Ansu Fati, who ended up being the youngest scorer in the history of the UEFA Champions League after he netted a late winner Barca in the 2-1 triumph over Inter Milan in December, was “not for sale.” “We have received offers for Ansu Fati but we don’t want to sell him. We want to grow here,” stated Bartomeu. READ: PSG reaches first Champions League final READ: More changes on the horizon for Barcelona Squad modifications After recently’s defeat, which saw Bayern end up being the very first time to score 8 objectives at any phase of the Champions League knockout rounds, Barcelona veteran Gerard Pique required modification at a structural …

