Ron Rivera diagnosed with squamous cell cancer, Washington Football Team says

Prior to the declaration, Rivera’s cancer medical diagnosis was initially reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The team says the cancer remains in a lymph node and was discovered from a self-care check. The team likewise says that the cancer remains in an early phase and is thought about “very treatable and curable, providing a good prognosis for Coach Rivera for a full recovery.”

“For now, Coach has asked that the team keep things business as usual and remain focused, but a ‘Plan B’ is in place if it is determined that he should take some time off,” the team declaration says.

The team likewise published on Twitter on Thursday night, “We love you, @RiverboatRonHC. We’re all with you, Stephanie, Christopher, and Courtney.”