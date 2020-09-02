Ron Rivera confirms Dwayne Haskins will be Week 1 starter

Dwayne Haskins will start for Ron Rivera and Washington.

Ron Rivera and the newly-christened Washington Football Team definitely did an excellent task of lighting a fire under second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Not just was previous Pro Bowler Alex Smith invited back with open arms after his frightening leg injury, however Rivera traded for previous Carolina panthers backup and area starter Kyle Allen while including Senior Bowl standout Steven Montez as an undrafted complimentary representative.

Despite the included competitors, Rivera validated that Haskins amazed him enough in practice to be called the Week 1 starter versus thePhiladelphia Eagles Because of this, Smith and Allen will be relegated to backup functions, while Montez’s finest contended sticking to the group is most likely through the practice team.

Washington Football head coach Ron Rivera haas revealed that Dwayne Haskins will start at QB in Week 1. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 2, 2020

Dwayne Haskins is wanting to enhance after an unsteady novice season

Haskins, who was chosen 15th total in the 2019 NFL Draft, finished 59 percent of his passes while tossing(*1 *). While those numbers sound bad, he did publish an 85.5 passer rating while tossing simply 3 interceptions in the 7 video games he began.

Despite probably the worst …