Ron Jeremy Charged with Sexual Assault of 4 Women, Including Rape

Former adult film star Ron Jeremy is now accused of raping 3 women and sexually assaulting a fourth … following the L.A. County D.A. announced the charges.

District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Tuesday her office had charged Ron Jeremy with 3 counts of forcible rape, 3 counts of forcible penetration by a foreign object, 1 count of forcible oral copulation and 1 count of sexual battery. The charges connect with 4 split up incidents dating back to to 2014.

According to the D.A.’s office … a 25-year-old woman claims Jeremy forcibly raped her at her home in WeHo in May 2014. Prosecutors also say Jeremy allegedly sexually assaulted 2 women on separate occasions at a WeHo bar in 2017.

A 30-year-old woman claims Jeremy forcibly raped her at the same bar in July 2019. Arraignment has been set for later today, and prosecutors want his bail set at $6.6 million.