Ron Jeremy: Adult star faces more rape and sexual assault charges



Ron Jeremy is confronting 90 years behind bars





Adult movie star Ron Jeremy has actually been charged with sexual violence versus 13 more ladies, consisting of a 15-year old, district attorneys in Los Angeles state.

They state the supposed attacks go back to 2004. The 67-year-old has actually currently been charged with raping or attacking 4 ladies in between 2014 and 2019.

Ron Jeremy is among the greatest names in porn and has actually included in over 1,700 movies over 4 years.

If founded guilty, he faces as much as 250 years behind bars. He has actually rejected misbehavior.

Mr Jeremy, whose genuine name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, appeared in court inJune He was implicated of raping a 25-year-old lady and 30 year-old lady, and sexually attacking 2 others, aged 33 and 46.

At the time his legal representative rejected the charges stating stated that his customer had actually been “a paramour to over 4,000 women” and that “women throw themselves at him”.