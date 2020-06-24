Ron Jeremy: Adult star charged with rape and sexual assault

Image copyright

Adult film star Ron Jeremy has been charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth, prosecutors say.

He is accused of attacking the women between 2014 and 2019. The alleged victims were aged between 25 and 46.

The 67-year-old is one of the biggest names in pornography and has featured in significantly more than 2,000 films dating back to to the 1970s.

If convicted, that he faces as much as 90 years behind bars.

Mr Jeremy, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, stands accused of raping a 25-year-old woman at a residence in West Hollywood, based on a statement from Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey.

Three of the so-called attacks happened in a bar in the same Los Angeles neighbourhood from 2017 to 2019.

Prosecutors say they will request bail of $6.6 million (£5.2 million).

A split case in 2016 was dropped.

In 2017, Rolling Stone reported that greater than a dozen women had accused Mr Jeremy of sexual misconduct, including groping, inappropriate touching, non-consensual digital penetration, and sexual assault.

He told the magazine he’d “never and would never rape anyone”.