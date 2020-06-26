Ron DeSantis: Pressure mounts on governor as Florida coronavirus cases spike

The turn — from coronavirus success story to burgeoning problem state — may be the latest chapter in DeSantis’ ongoing fight with the crisis and puts the governor in a tricky position: His defiance early in the coronavirus fight, in addition to his deference to President Donald Trump — who has denied the worsening situation surrounding the outbreak — makes it burdensome for the governor to reverse course.

“What have the results been?” DeSantis, sitting close to Trump, said in late April. “Everyone in the media was saying Florida would be like New York or Italy and that has not happened. … We had a tailored and measured approach that not only helped our numbers be way below what anybody predicted, but also did less damage to our state going forward.”

The response earned plaudits from Trump, who said DeSantis was a “great governor” who “knows exactly what he’s doing” to combat the coronavirus.

But that initial political position, in the eyes of Republicans in Florida, has now backed the governor into a corner.

“The problem with the way he reacted was he was declaring victory before the game was over,” said a high Republican operative in hawaii who requested anonymity to speak candidly about the governor’s position. “He kind of backed himself into a corner now.”

Democrats, too, have used the uptick in cases in Florida to slam both DeSantis and his ties to Trump.

“The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, is a disciple of this president,” said Dave Aronberg, hawaii attorney for Palm Beach County. “The governor is going to follow the lead of the White House. … Lives are at risk, and you have all these political games going on.”

And the fears are most heady in South Florida, where Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said that “all options are on the table” when asked about whether the city will impose another stay-at-home order.

“When we see the hospitalization goes up, our ICU beds go up, our ventilators are going up … it’s worrisome and there are some hospitals in Dade County that are getting close to capacity,” Suarez, a Republican, told CNN.

DeSantis, in reaction to the uptick, has been steadfast in rejecting calls to rethink the state’s reopening, telling reporters on Wednesday that individuals have “responded very positively to the steps so far, so we want to continue on that journey.”

“If you follow guidelines, everything works out fine,” DeSantis said Wednesday.

But on Thursday, it appeared clear that DeSantis was aware his state was going in the incorrect direction.

“We are where we are,” the governor said. “I didn’t say we’re going to go on to the next phase,”

DeSantis has blamed the burst in cases on teenagers, noting that the median age of men and women who have recently tested positive is in the mid- to upper-30s, and the fact the state’s testing is certainly going up. In response, DeSantis has threatened to use hawaii government to stringently crack down on bars and nightclubs where social distancing is not being observed, threatening to even take away liquor licenses.

And the governor has additionally said the spike on “agricultural communities” which are made up of “overwhelming Hispanic” day laborers, a comment that earned his swift condemnation from the host lawmakers and outside political groups.

But across the Gulf of Mexico, another Republican governor — Greg Abbott of Texas — has had a different tack, issuing an executive order that limits certain business and services in response to a spike this week.

“The last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses,” Abbott said Thursday. “This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business.”

In some ways, though, there is certainly more on the line for DeSantis, who is much closer with Trump compared to the Texas Republican and comes from a state where tourism is just a much more significant portion of the economy.

Additionally, DeSantis, after significant lobbying, convinced Trump to just accept the Republican presidential nomination in Jacksonville, after the President fought with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, if you are unwilling to ensure the party would be permitted to hold a full-fledged convention in Charlotte. Cases in Duval County, which includes Jacksonville, have jumped in recent days.

The central question for DeSantis as Florida’s numbers increase is whether to implement a statewide mask requirement. The governor to date has resisted those calls — including one pushed by top Democrats in the state — but that he also has slightly adapted his personal style, donning a mask for public appearances as that he urges the citizens of his state to do exactly the same when they are out.

It’s a notable change for the governor, who had not been as steadfast about wearing a mask and declined to wear one when that he joined Vice President Mike Pence in May.

So far, neither among the Florida’s Republican senators are going to break with DeSantis and get for a mandatory statewide mask requirement.

“I just think people ought to be able to make those decisions themselves,” Florida Sen. Rick Scott said in response to CNN’s Manu Raju’s question on Thursday.

And while Marco Rubio has defiantly told visitors to wear a mask — “everyone should just wear a damn mask,” that he said on Wednesday — the Florida senator didn’t say that he wanted hawaii to have a mandatory order.

DeSantis has become living with the first steps that he took to combat the coronavirus, specially his decision to require all travelers from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to quarantine for two weeks upon arriving in Florida.

With the tri-state area now dealing with its worst, the Democratic governors of the three states are directing their ire on Florida and its own worsening fight by requiring people traveling in from the state to quarantine.

“I say to them all, look at the numbers,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told CNN when asked what he would tell DeSantis. “You played politics with this virus and you lost.”