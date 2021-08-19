Ron DeSantis’ 2024 road just hit a major Covid-19 bump
Ron DeSantis’ 2024 road just hit a major Covid-19 bump

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has been seen as a champion of fighting Covid-19 by Republicans — despite extreme surges in the state. In the latest episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza explores how, beyond the human toll, DeSantis’s approach to the virus could also hurt his presidential chances in 2024.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR