Romola surprise winner of Pipalong Stakes | Racing News

Romola stepped up on her belated seasonal reappearance to get a Listed success in the Weatherbys TBA Pipalong Stakes at Pontefract.

The daughter of Pivotal benefited from the run last month at Kempton, and from the rain that fell at the West Yorkshire track, to come from top.

Ryan Moore kept Sir Michael Stoute’s charge covered up in midfield – as Natalie’s Joy, Lady Bowthorpe and Posted race handily – and waited until the directly to make his move.

Romola (11-1) came with her challenge at the business end and battled on gamely to win by a length from Iconic Choice. Salayel was yet another length back third place.

Owners Cheveley Park Stud won this race 12 months ago with Exhort but were not expecting Romola to provide them back-to-back victories.

“That was fantastic – we were thrilled,” said Cheveley Park’s managing director Chris Richardson.

“We were hoping to run in to a place, but she progressed most absolutely since Kempton. She truly did the business enterprise.

“She’s a grand little filly – and it’s really back-to-back wins, having won it a year ago with Exhort. It’s been a good race for us. We’ve won it with the likes of Red Bloom and Chorist in the past.

“We’ve perhaps not given further plans a thought. The ground might have helped her.

“If that is going to be a factor, and she likes soft conditions, we’ll put her way and maybe find a Group Three or Group Two abroad or something along those lines.”