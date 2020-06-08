Romney latest prominent Republican to cast doubt on his support for Trump’s re-election

Utah Senator Mitt Romney on Monday became the latest prominent Republican to cast doubt on his support for President Donald Trump’s re-election, saying he would “stay quiet” about whom he’ll be supporting in November.

Mr Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, told reporters on Capitol Hill that “I’m not going to be describing who I’ll be voting for”.

His open acknowledgment of hesitance in supporting Mr Trump comes after former Trump defense secretary Gen. James Mattis and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski aired criticism of the president’s handling of ongoing protests against the police killings of black Americans.

In 2016, Mr Romney said publicly he would support neither Mr Trump nor Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. He later said he had cast his vote for his wife, Ann.

Retired Gen. Colin Powell, who served as President George W. Bush’s secretary of state, took a stronger step far from Mr Trump, telling CNN on Sunday that he would support presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden this November. Mr Powell had said he voted for Clinton in 2016.