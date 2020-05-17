Romney calls Trump’s IG firings ‘a threat to accountable democracy’

“The firings of multiple Inspectors General is unprecedented; doing so without good cause chills the independence essential to their purpose. It is a threat to accountable democracy and a fissure in the constitutional balance of power,” the Utah Republican tweeted.
Romney is the one Senate Republican who voted to convict Trump of abuse of energy earlier this 12 months.
Though Republicans have been largely quiet concerning the firing, earlier within the day, Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, a longtime proponent of inspectors basic, expressed some concern about Trump’s rationale for firing Linick.
“As I’ve said before, Congress requires written reasons justifying an IG’s removal. A general lack of confidence simply is not sufficient detail to satisfy Congress,” Grassley mentioned in a press release.
Late Saturday night time, Maine Sen. Susan Collins additionally responded to the firing in a sequence of tweets that instructed Linick’s dismissal did not meet the usual required by regulation.
