Romina Ashrafi: Outrage in Iran over ‘honour killing’ of girl

Romina Ashrafi reportedly advised police that she feared for her life if compelled to return residence





Police in northern Iran have arrested a person accused of murdering his 14-year-old daughter in an “honour killing” that has sparked widespread outrage.

Romina Ashrafi ran away from residence in Gilan province together with her 35-year-old boyfriend after her father objected to their marriage, native media stated.

The pair had been discovered by police and Romina was despatched residence regardless of reportedly telling them she feared for her life.

Last Thursday night time, she was allegedly attacked by her father in her bed room.

News outlet Gilkhabar.ir reported that Romina was “decapitated” with a sickle, and that afterwards the daddy walked exterior the home “with the sickle in his hand and confessed”.

On Wednesday, a quantity of nationwide newspapers highlighted Romina’s story on their entrance pages.

“Insecure paternal home”, learn the headline in the pro-reform Ebtekar, which lamented the failure of present laws to guard girls and women.

Meanwhile, the Persian hashtag #Romina_Ashrafi has been used greater than 50,000 occasions on Twitter, with most customers condemning the killing and the patriarchal nature of Iranian society in basic.

Shahindokht Molaverdi, a former vice-president for ladies and household affairs and the present secretary of Iran’s Society for Protecting Women’s Rights, wrote: “Romina is neither the first nor will she be the last victim of honour killings.”

She added that such murders would proceed “as long as the law and dominant cultures in local and global communities are not deterring enough”.

Iran’s Islamic penal code reduces punitive measures for fathers and different members of the family who’re convicted of homicide or bodily harming kids in home violence or “honour killings”.

If a person is discovered responsible of murdering his daughter, the punishment is between three and 10 years in jail, relatively than the traditional demise sentence or cost of diyeh (blood cash) for homicide instances.

There aren’t any statistics on the prevalence of “honour killings” in Iran, however human rights activists reported last year that they continued to occur, significantly amongst rural and tribal populations, based on the US state division.