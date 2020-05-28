Romina Ashrafi: outcry in Iran over so-called ‘honour killing’ of 14-year-old girl | World news

Iran’s president has called for accelerated action to ditch so-called “honour killings” following the passing of that a 14-year old Iranian girl supposedly at the hands of her daddy prompted a nationally outcry.

Hassan Rouhani encouraged his cabinet to behave after Romina Ashrafi was murdered by her father for running along with her boyfriend, 34-year-old Bahamn Khavari, in Talesh, 320kilometers (198 kilometers ) north-west of Tehran.

Reza Ashrafi, who’s currently in custody, is accused of with a farming sickle to behead her as she slept.

Shahnaz Sajjadi, an aide to the president on human rights issues, on Wednesday advised the khabaronline.ir news site: “We should revise the idea that home is a safe place for children and women. Crimes that happen against women in society are less than those that happen in the homes.”

In conventional societies in that the Middle East, such as Iran, attribute would normally fall on a runaway girl for allegedly having sullied her family’s honor, instead of on an adult man luring a kid.

Romina was discovered five days later leaving house and taken to a police station. Her dad brought her back home regardless of the girl allegedly telling authorities she feared that a violent response .

On Wednesday, national papers featured the story prominently along with also the societal networking hashtag #RominaAshrafi disperse on social networking, with the majority of users condemning the killing.

Proposed laws against so-called “honour killings” has reportedly shuttled for decades among different conclusion bodies in Iran.

There is little information on these killings in Iran, where local press sometimes report on these scenarios. Under that the legislation, women can marry after the era of 13, although the average age of union is 23. It isn’t known how many girls and women have been killed by family members or relatives since of their activities, perceived as separating conservative Islamic standards on marriage and love.

Iran’s judiciary stated Romina’s case could be attempted in a court. Under the present legislation, her dad would face a prison sentence of around 10 years if found guilty.

Iran’s vice president in charge of household affairs, Masoumeh Ebtekar, expressed hope that a invoice using harsher punishments would shortly be in the last phases of approval.