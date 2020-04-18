Romelu Lukaku doubts Premier League return, Mason Greenwood praise and discusses Antonio Conte | Football News





Romelu Lukaku left the Premier League for Inter Milan final summer time

Romelu Lukaku says he doubts he’ll return to the Premier League however hinted at a future transfer to the MLS or former membership Anderlecht.

Lukaku performed for 4 totally different golf equipment within the Premier League earlier than sealing a transfer to Italy when he left Manchester United for Inter Milan in a £73m deal final summer time.

He scored 113 targets in 252 matches for United, Everton and West Brom. He made simply two league appearances for Chelsea.

Lukaku was requested in a Twitter Q&A: “Will you ever play in the Premier league again & will it be back at Everton?”

He replied: “I don’t think so but I loved my time at Everton for real.”

The 26-year-old did trace at future strikes to the United States or again to Belgium, the place he started his profession.

Asked if he would take into account taking part in within the MLS, he responded with a ‘considering’ emoji.

When requested about following in Vincent Kompany’s footsteps and returning to Anderlecht, he replied: “For sure.”

Lukaku praises Greenwood

Lukaku says he remembers his time at Old Trafford fondly

Lukaku seems to be maintaining a tally of his former golf equipment.

When requested who he charges as one of the best younger participant at United, he singled out 18-year-old Mason Greenwood – who has 12 targets in 36 appearances.

“That boy cold,” mentioned Lukaku.

Lukaku picked out Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount when requested the identical query of Chelsea, and was eager to level out his appreciation for each of his former golf equipment.

“Both experiences were good,” he mentioned. “One membership gave me a chance to return to England and be taught from my idols.

“The different got here on the proper for me to make a step up and play within the Champions League.

“[Playing at Old Trafford is] something you can’t describe.”

Lukaku: Conte gave greatest crew speak

Lukaku says present supervisor Antonio Conte has given essentially the most inspiring crew speak in his profession, regardless of having performed below Jose Mourinho, Ronald Koeman and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He added: “When we were 2-0 down against AC Milan. He didn’t scream at all, he told us what to do and where to find space and we did the business.”

Lukaku was additionally requested about the primary variations between soccer in Italy and in England.

“Tactically here (Italy) you get tested every week. The speed in the Prem is higher,” Lukaku replied.