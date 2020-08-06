Roma’s €591m sale agreed as American-based Friedkin Group is set to buy Serie A giants

James Pallotta has actually signed an offer to offer his rights to the Giallorossi after months of settlements

Roma have actually revealed a contract to offer the club to the American- based Friedkin Group, who have actually purchased the Serie A giants for EUR591 million (₤534 m/$702 m).

Previous owner and club president James Pallotta signed the needed initial agreements to sell Roma to Dan Friedkin, the existing chairman and CEO of The Friedkin Group, on Wednesday night.

Roma verified the news in a prolonged declaration on their official website , which checks out: “AS Roma SPV, LLC (“AS Roma SPV”), the bulk investor of AS Roma S.p.A (the “Team”), reveals the finalizing of a binding Equity Purchase Agreement with The Friedkin Group,Inc (“Friedkin”) pursuant to which, to name a few things, AS Roma SPV will offer to Friedkin its controlling interest in the group and specific associated properties, consisting of the funds it has actually offered to the group to support its anticipated capitalisation, and Friedkin will presume specific associated group liabilities.”

Pallotta revealed his pleasure after the contract was settled, as well as his belief that the club are now in great hands with Houston- based business owner Friedkin in the conference room along with his child Ryan.

” I am happy to validate we have actually reached a contract with …