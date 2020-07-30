‘Romance scammer’ accused of fleecing desperate men on online dating sites is stung with new charges

A ‘love fraudster’ accused of fleecing more than $670,00 0 out of desperate men online has actually been slapped with fresh charges over the plan.

Siriluck Fatima Chimmalee, 27, was apprehended in February over her supposed participation in a multi-million dollar scams distribute targeting the Thai-Australian neighborhood.

Chimmalee had actually presumably declared to be a signed up remitter and utilized social networks to market inflated rates for exchanging cash.

The apprehended followed a one-and-a-half year examination by Strike Force McKeon into reports of scams and cash laundering.

As examinations continued, investigators discovered an advanced love fraud where men were presumably defrauded after linking with a female through online dating platforms.

In May, Chimmalee was struck with a more 26 charges in relation to the supposed love fraud, in which she is accused of making a series of incorrect claims and defrauding numerous men to utilize their individual monetary details to make an application for loans and charge card.

On Thursday, investigators laid 4 extra counts of offer with recognition details.

Police will declare in court that the extra charges connect to deceitful charge card and loan applications.

Chimmalee is now dealing with an overall of 66 charges associating with a supposed $9.7 million scams and cash laundering distribute, and love fraud associating with 3 victims.

Officers robbed Chimmalee’s Strathfield South house when she was very first apprehended and discovered a chest of designer items.

Officers consequently took thousands of dollars worth of high-end style clothes products and electronic devices, consisting of smart phones and lots of Gucci, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Prada shoes and bags.

Chimmalee stays in custody and will deal with Burwood Local Court on August12

