Roman Reigns makes stunning return at SummerSlam

The Big Dog is back, and he desires the Universal Title.

Roman Reigns made a stunning return to WWE for the very first time in months at SummerSlam, crashing the scene following the hellacious Universal Championship Match in between “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and “The Monster” Braun Strowman.

First, Reigns removed Wyatt, the brand-new Universal Champion, floor covering him in the ring with a substantial Spear prior to turning his attention to Strowman, whom he set out with another vicious Spear on the exterior of the ring.