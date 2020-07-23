Roman jars found in Spanish seafood shop

Image copyright

Guardia Civil

Authorities carrying out a regular examination of a frozen seafood shop in Spain were shocked to discover ancient artefacts embellishing the properties.

The owner’s kid found the items while fishing, according to regional media.

Thirteen jars (amphoras) are thought to go back to the first Century ADVERTISEMENT, while an 18 th Century anchor and a limestone plaque were likewise found.

Both the owner of business in Alicante and his kid are now being examined.

“The amphoras could come from the looting of shipwrecks,” which would be safeguarded as items of undersea archaeology,a statement by the Civil Guard said on Wednesday

The artefacts were relocated to the Museum of the Sea in Santa Pola, where they went through initial dating.

The amphoras would have been utilized to transfer oil, red wine or fish sauce, and one container is thought to be especially unusual and important.

The limestone plaque was engraved with the word “este”, significance “east” in Spanish.

The 2 males might deal with charges of “crimes against historical heritage”, in addition to obtaining or having items of skeptical or prohibited origin.

