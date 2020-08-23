NEWPORT, Wales –Romain Langasque recorded his first European Tour title after shooting a bogey-free, 6-under 65 to win the Wales Open on Sunday.

It connected the most affordable round of the week at Celtic Manor and saw him complete on 8 under par general and 2 strokes ahead of Sami Valimaki of Finland, who shot 69.

Sebastian Soderberg, who began the day connected for the lead with Connor Syme, went to the par-5 18th requiring a birdie to take Langasque to a playoff.

Full- field ratings from the ISPA Handa Wales Open

His hopes ended when his method discovered the water and he ended up with a triple-bogey 8 for a 74, dropping to a tied-for-fifth surface on 4 under.

Langasque, rankedNo 156, was 5 strokes off the lead when he started his round and made 3 birdies on both the front 9 and back 9.

Syme shot 75 to complete connected for 8th on 3 under general. Last week, the Scottish gamer began the last round of the Celtic Classic – likewise played at Celtic Manor – with a two-shot lead and completed third.

Unheralded English gamers Matthew Jordan and David Dixon, who is rankedNo 1,228, shot 66 and 68, respectively, and were connected for 3rd location.