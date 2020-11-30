Romain Grosjean, a driver of Formula One, was recently caught amidst a huge crash during the Grand Prix race in Bahrain on 29th November, Sunday. Following the crash on the racing track, his car was completely enveloped in flames and led to the termination of the entire race.

During the very first lap of the race, Romain Grosjean went off track right after he turned the 3rd corner. After this turn, Grosjean’s Haas car came in close contact with the racing car of Daniil Kvyat pushing the Haas into the barricades. As a result, Grosjean’s car immediately exploded due to the impact and broke into halves.

Romain is of French origin and he managed to emerge from the fiery explosion in an astounding manner after a few seconds. Immediately after she arose from those flames, the emergency team rushed to pull him out and attend to him.

Romain Grosjean Health Update

The Principle of the Haas Race Team stated that Grosjean is doing well at the moment, although he has suffered some small burns on his ankles and hands. He added that Grosjean is shaken by the incident and is currently undergoing all the necessary checks.

He will also be transferred to a better hospital facility very soon.

According to the estimates made by Sky Sports, the time gap between the impact and surfacing of flames was 18 to 20 seconds. The distorted and burned car front has been lying at the side of the track.

People have stated that the sight of Romain Grosjean coming out of the burning car was an extraordinary sight in racing history.

Lewis Hamilton, racing champion, tweeted about Romain’s good health and emphasized the risk accompanied by racers.