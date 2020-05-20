Romain Grosjean provides update on driver talks with F1 chiefs



















1:00



Haas driver and GPDA director Romain Grosjean tells the Sky F1 Vodcast how Formula 1’s drivers are eager to assist the game get again racing as quickly as attainable.

Haas driver and GPDA director Romain Grosjean tells the Sky F1 Vodcast how Formula 1’s drivers are eager to assist the game get again racing as quickly as attainable.

Haas’ Romain Grosjean, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, says F1’s stars are eager to assist the game return to racing as quickly as is sensible.

With F1 officers working on a July begin to the marketing campaign with a double header below strict security measures and common testing for COVID-19 in Austria, Haas driver Grosjean informed the newest Sky F1 Vodcast that the grid’s drivers have been in common contact and had just lately been briefed by plans by the game’s officers.

“We have got a WhatsApp group and it has been very active, I must say,” stated Grosjean of the drivers’ physique. “A lot of discussions on different subjects.

“We had a name with Formula 1, Chase Carey and Ross [Brawn]. I simply could not make the decision, however I do know Alex [Wurz, GPDA chairman] and Sebastian [Vettel, GPDA director] have been on it, after which I received the suggestions.

“We are attempting to be as a lot as we are able to concerned; attempting to assist the very best we are able to as a result of to assist the groups we have to go racing sooner than later.

“Obviously not doing anything costs money for nothing and if we can go racing then we know what’s happening.”

With the prospect of a really totally different sort of grand prix weekend awaiting F1 personnel on the Red Bull Ring, with intensive secure logistical measures being in operation, Grosjean added: “Everyone is doing his best. Obviously, it’s very difficult to know what the situation is going to be like.

“Taking a whole lot of measures and attempting to make it possible for every little thing is nice. But possibly in July the world will probably be in a a lot better place and truly we are able to ease issues up a bit of bit. As I stated, the sooner we are able to go racing the higher.”

Look out for extra from Grosjean within the full Sky F1 Vodcast later on Wednesday afternoon