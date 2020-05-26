Roma push to extend Mkhitaryan’s loan deal – Panorama

Roma are in negotiations with Arsenal to extend Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s loan and add an obligation to purchase in June 2021, Football Italia reviews.

The 31-year-outdated is already on loan at a value of €3m this season, with out an choice to make the transfer everlasting.

According to Il Tempo newspaper, the Giallorossi have put ahead the proposal of including one other season on loan, with the promise to pay the switch charge in 2021.

However, as Mkhitaryan’s contract with the Gunners solely runs to June 2021 anyway, he would first have to extend the deal with Arsenal after which signal on with Roma.

It has been a really constructive marketing campaign for the Armenian worldwide, regardless of harm issues, as he contributed six targets and 4 assists in 20 aggressive video games for Roma.