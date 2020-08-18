Roma can be ‘one of the world’s greatest clubs’, claims new owners The Friedkin Group

The Serie A club’s new owners have actually announced an intense future for their acquisition

Roma have actually been obtained by The Friedkin Group and the new owner wishes to make the Serie A club one of the “greatest names in world football”.

The Friedkin Group finished its takeover from president James Pallotta on Monday, obtaining an 86.6 percent bulk stake in the Italian group.

The Houston- based ownership group will release a compulsory tender deal upon the openly held regular shares, representing roughly 13.4 percent of Roma’s share capital.

Three- time Serie A champs Roma, who last won the Scudetto in 2001, ended up fifth in 2019-20– 13 points adrift of champs Juventus.

Roma likewise reached the Coppa Italia quarter-finals and Europa League last 16 throughout Paulo Fonseca’s very first season as head coach.

“We are delighted to join the AS Roma family,” stated Dan Friedkin, CEO and chairmanof The Friedkin Group “As one fan composed just recently, ‘Take our renowned club and make it one of the greatest names in world football’. We mean to do simply that.

“Our dedication to Roma is overall. We will be really present in Rome, a city that holds an unique location in our hearts, as we start this amazing journey. We acknowledge we are delegated with a group that is an essential part of the soul of Rome, and this is a.