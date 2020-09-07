Rolls-Royce leads charge in ethical AI for Industry 5.0

The firm hopes the framework will drive the development of ethical AI across industries

‘It’s only with the acceptance and permission of our society – based on trust – that the full benefits of AI can be realized,’ said Rolls-Royce CEO

Engineering giant Rolls-Royce has made an ethical artificial intelligence (AI) ‘breakthrough’, which it believes could contribute to gaining society’s trust in the technology on the path to ‘Industry 5.0’.

The firm has unveiled a workable, peer-reviewed AI ethics framework, which is a method that any organization can use to ensure the decisions it takes to use AI in critical and non-critical applications are ethical. The framework, which has been reviewed by several big tech firms — as well as experts in the automotive, pharmaceutical, academic, and government sectors — will be published under Creative Commons license this year.

The framework includes a step-by-step process for ensuring the outcomes of AI algorithms can be trusted. A five-layer checking system focuses on the outputs of algorithms, not the algorithms themselves, which are constantly changing. The checking system prevents biases from developing in algorithms undetected. With results being constantly monitored, it ensures…