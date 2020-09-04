Rolling Stones reissue ‘Goats Head Soup’

“It’s not an album that’s revered as much as ‘Exile on Main Street’ in people’s minds,” the vocalist told Rolling Stone magazine. “I suppose including me.”

A luxurious edition of the 1973 album has actually now been launched.

While the album wasn’t a significant success when it initially dropped, guitarist Keith Richards informed the publication it marked the start of his love affair with Jamaica, where it was taped.

“That was ’73, the year Marley and the Wailers put out ‘Catch a Fire.’ That’s also the year the soundtrack of ‘The Harder They Come’ came out,” Richards stated. “I remember being in Jamaica, there was a feeling in the air. Jamaica was starting to make a mark on the map. After the sessions, I just moved back and I stayed there for months.”

It stimulated theNo 1 single “Angie,” and this time around, there are unreleased tunes, consisting of brand-new lyrics for “All the Rage,” a tune Jagger began composing 47 years back. The Stones are still going strong and were expected to go on trip this year prior to the pandemic ditched that. Instead they are quarantining, with Jagger saying he’s been working out a good deal, along with composing brand-new music and dealing with a documentary. Richards is wishing for a vaccine quickly, “and a change of regime wouldn’t be bad,” he informedRolling Stone According to Richards, you do not need to stress …

Read The Full Article