Rolling Stones debut long-lost track ‘Scarlet’ featuring Jimmy Page

The unearthed song, recorded by the band in October 1974, is a blues-rock number with a head-bobbing groove.

Mick Jagger sings the lines: “Scarlet, why you wearing my heart, on your sleeve/ Where it ain’t supposed to be/ Scarlet, why you tearing my heart, all to pieces, it ain’t the way it’s supposed to be/ Scarlet, why are you keeping my heart, to yourself, it ain’t the way it’s supposed to be.”

Frontman Jagger recalled “first jamming this with Jimmy and Keith (Richards) in Ronnie (Wood)’s basement studio.”

“It was a great session,” the 76-year-old star said in a statement.