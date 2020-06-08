‘Rolling emergency’ of locust swarms decimating Africa, Asia and Middle East | Global development

Locust swarms threaten a “rolling emergency” which could endanger harvests and food security across parts of Africa and Asia for the rest of the year, experts warn.

An initial infestation of locusts in December was expected to die out through the current dry season. But unseasonal rains have allowed several generations of locust to breed, resulting in new swarms forming.

Huge swarms of locusts have now been causing devastation across swathes of Africa, Asia and the Middle East. Erratic weather conditions and storms have aided their path. As a result, countries have been battling the pests for months to avoid a hunger crisis.

In normal times, locusts aren’t usually a threat. Desert locusts really are a type of grasshopper that feed off vegetation but are usually solitary. But when conditions bring them together, their behaviour completely changes. As few as two locusts touching one another can create an association that starts them forming into groups. This unlocks their destructive “gregarious” suggest that changes their behaviour and even colour. Rains help the swarms to make. The moisture turns deserts into ideal habitats for breeding and the locusts feed off the growing vegetation. In two generations, the number of locusts can increase 400-fold. They easily devour fields of crops and when the food dries up, they move ahead. “Bands” of wingless, gregarious locusts move around in the same direction, while adult winged “swarms” migrate by air browsing of greenery. Dry weather often kills them off naturally but when things change, plagues begin. A mix of ideal breeding conditions and a lack of control operations can allow unchecked breeding, that is what happened in Yemen in 2018. Two cyclones within months of one another created long breeding periods that allowed the numbers to grow 8,000-fold and the war in the region meant the locusts were not detected and destroyed.

Photograph: Feisal Omar/X02643

Desert locusts, which live in areas between west Africa and India, cause the most devastation and want to breed in moist conditions. These locusts live for three months. Eggs hatch a couple of weeks after they have now been laid, and hoppers become adults after about six weeks.

Adult locusts can eat their weight every day, and fly around 150km each day in search of new supplies.

Kenya is experiencing its worst infestation for 70 years, with pastoralists complaining that the vegetation on which their livestock feeds is being damaged. Ethiopia and Somalia never have seen an outbreak this bad for 25 years. Swarms have also been destroying crops in Uganda, India and Pakistan.

Fears that millions of people might be forced in to hunger prompted mass get a grip on operations earlier in the day in the entire year, which have had an impact in Kenya and southern Ethiopia. But experts fear rains and insecurity in Somalia and South Sudan could undermine efforts in the east and Horn of Africa.

Keith Cressman, locust forecasting expert for the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization, said that over the coming months locusts are expected to go farther north into Ethiopia and South Sudan. High food prices in South Sudan could compound the threat of hunger.

“Ethiopia’s going to be the recipient of swarms from Kenya and then also probably from Yemen so it’s going to be busy for the whole year,” said Cressman.

Kenneth Kemucie Mwangi, from the Nairobi-based IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre, which monitors 11 countries, said initial reports suggest 2,500 sq km of crop damage in Kenya, largely among marginalised communities.

“A lot of crop areas have been in their planting stage and we’ve already had reports in Turkana [county] that the herbaceous vegetation planted by town to supplement their diet [has been damaged]. We’ve had reports of locusts invading farms,” that he said. “We actually need a plan to [help] people because it can definitely shock the foodstuff security of agro-pastoralists who’re in marginalised communities.”

Lark Walters, food security specialist for the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (Fews Net), said some regional bread basket areas had not yet been hit, but there is still basis for concern.

“Despite the successes of the control measures and the stroke of luck of where desert locusts have or have not entered due to environmental reasons, we do expect the impacts of desert locusts to contribute to the food-insecure population in parts of Ethiopia, parts of Somalia and parts of south-east South Sudan,” she said.

Fews Net predicted locusts could damage enough crops to feed 280,000 people for six months in Somalia.

The current locust outbreak originated in Yemen, where breeding conditions produced by unseasonable rains combined with ongoing conflict had allowed an almost unchecked outbreak.

Cressman said Yemen had “become a reservoir” which could continue to stoke the crisis because it was still struggling to monitor and control locusts. As well as the fighting, heavy rains that were once unusual have grown to be an nearly monthly occurrence.

Increasingly unpredictable weather will be imperative to how long the crisis continues on and which places will undoubtedly be affected, that he said. Locusts are already moving to the India-Pakistan border.













Locusts at a fruit farm on the outskirts of Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan province, Pakistan. Photograph: Jamal Taraqai/EPA



He said the timing of rain in Sudan could determine whether there was an outbreak in west Africa.

“This is typical for desert locusts. It’s not a problem that starts in one place and ends in one place, it’s a rolling emergency.”

Mwangi said Kenya has been able to successfully limit the outbreak to areas near the border with Ethiopia, where operations have been focused.

He said the crisis had shown the value of regional coordination in fighting the pests, highlighting how countries such as Kenya, which is maybe not used to locust outbreaks, had to scramble for equipment and resources.

Security threats had also hampered cross-border activity. In one incident, a helicopter monitoring locusts nearly sparked a standoff by accidentally crossing into South Sudan from Kenya.

Security threats have prevented Kenya from carrying out cross-border spraying with Somalia, and also prevented the Somali government from conducting some aerial operations.

“The minute a weak link is there, it means swarms are able to lay eggs in areas that cannot be covered and those swarms offer a new generation for a new invasion,” said Mwangi.