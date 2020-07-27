Roller coaster riders brought to tears after getting stuck 150 feet in the air for an hour

The Millennium roller coaster at Lincolnshire’s Fantasy Island stopped while it was climbing up among the trip’s slopes, The Mirror reported. After about an hour of work, park personnel supposedly had to utilize harnesses to eliminate the guests from the trip.

Photographer Julie Sadler shared photos of the stuck roller coaster on Facebook, writing, “Some dramatic scenes today at Fantasy Island as the Millennium Roller Coaster got stuck. A successful rescue was performed, well done to everyone involved. I hope everyone is safe after their ordeal.”

Some of the riders of the coaster were supposedly left in tears due to the event.

Carly Tarry, from Boston, informed The Mirror that she was on the trip with her child, niece and nephew when it came to a stop.

“We had gone there for the day and we decided to go on the ride,” she informed the news outlet. “It triggered prior to it came to an abrupt stop near the top. It stumbled forward a bit more however then stopped once again. We then waited and they stated we would have to leave. They began to bring utilizes up and launched the locks so we might put them on in the seats.”

She described that park workers “gave us hoodies to keep warm because it was quite breezy and a little chilly at the top. We had to clamber out in the most horrible way — you don’t realize how high up you’ve gone. It was pretty scary.”