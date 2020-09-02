Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick and more

While some of the best TVs on the market feature the smartest interfaces to date, they still come with their limitations. Perhaps your favorite apps aren’t supported or your go-to streaming service isn’t built in.

The solution? Streaming sticks and boxes. These handy devices enhance even the smartest of TVs, enabling users to access tons of streaming services and cast content from their phone, tablet or laptop. A good streaming stick or box can actually help lengthen a TV’s lifespan by adding smarts and upgrading picture quality so you don’t have to upgrade as often.

You may already be familiar with the heavy hitters in the streaming sticks domain — Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, Apple TV and Google’s Chromecast — but picking the right one isn’t always a simple choice. Which serves the most use cases? Which is best for your particular needs? What does each bring to the viewing experience? And which will stretch your dollars furthest?

To solve your analysis paralysis, we tested 10 of the top streaming sticks and boxes and found three devices that stood out from the pack:

Roku’s Ultra streaming box is one of the more powerful devices we tested. There’s almost zero lag time between waking it up and streaming content, leading to a hiccup-free streaming experience. On top of that, the Roku Ultra can upscale content to deliver the best picture possible on your TV — even on…