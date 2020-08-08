ROKiT iO Pro 3D Android Phone – 5.99″ GSM Unlocked Smartphone – 4G LTE Dual Nano Sim Cell Phone w/ 64GB Memory & 13MP Camera + 2MP Camera (Black)



Price: $149.99

(as of Aug 08,2020 15:25:52 UTC – Details)

Product Description

ROKiT iO Pro 3D



64GB Memory & 3MP Camera

The Pro 3D is our full-throttle, heavyweight champion for the tech-savvy user who wants all the bells and whistles and then some. This unlocked 3D smartphone offers 64GB of memory, expandable up to 256GB with a microSD slot, a dual rear camera, Octa-core processor, bluetooth capability, 3.5mm audio jack, fingerprint sensor and amazing glasses-free 3D with a display resolution of 2160*1080 FHD+.

The Bells & Whistles

5.99″ touchscreen display

Full HD+ with glasses-free 3D

Unlocked Dual SIM and fingerprint sensor

Standby: 200 hrs / Talk Time: 8 hrs

UNLOCKED GSM SMARTPHONE

Just put in your SIM card and go! Compatible with GSM carriers such as T-Mobile, Cricket, Metro PCS, and AT&T. Not compatible with CDMA carriers such as Sprint or Verizon Wireless

ROKiT 3D

ROKFLiX 3D is an app with a huge, exclusive catalog of glasses-free 3D content, available to all 3D ROKiT Phone users.

ROKiT TELEMEDICINE

Forget waiting rooms! Talk to a medical professional 24/7 using your ROKiT phone about minor ailments and even save on prescription medications. This covers spouses, partners, and children up to age 26.

ROKiT Unlocked

ROKiT 3D

ROKiT Telemedicine

Operating System

Android 9.0 Pie

Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo

Custom

Network

4G/LTE: B2 (1900), B4 (1700), B5 (850), B12, (700), B17 (700) 3G: 2100, 1900, 1700, 850 2G: GSM (850) EGSM (900), DCS (1800), PCS (1900)

4G/LTE: B2 (1900), B4 (1700), B5 (850), B12 (700), B17 (700) 3G: 2100, 1900, 1700, 850 2G: GSM (850) EGSM (900), DCS (1800), PCS (1900)

3G: 1900/1700/850 2G: GSM (850) EGSM (900), DCS (1800), PCS 1900

3G: GSM 1900/1700/850 2G: GSM (850) EGSM (900), DCS (1800), PCS 1900

Processor

2Ghz Quad Core + 1.5 GHz Quad Core, Mediatek MT6763

Quad Core 1.3 GHz, Mediatek MT6739

Quad Core 1.3 GHz, Mediatek MT 6580M

Dual Core 1.3GHz, Mediatek MT6572

Sim Card Type / External Memory

2 Nano SIM or microSD Card Hybrid Slots / MicroSD up to 256GB

2 Nano SIM slots / microSD slot expandable up to 128GM

2 Micro SIM slots / microSD slot expandable up to 64GB

2 Standard SIM slots / microSD slot expandable up to 32GB

ROM / RAM

ROM: 64GB RAM: 4GB

ROM: 16GB RAM: 2GB

ROM: 8GB RAM: 1GB

ROM: 512MB RAM: 256MB

WiFi / Tethering Capabilities

✓

✓

✓

✓

3D Screen

✓

✓

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Battery Type

3850 mAh Polymer

2500 mAh Li-Ion

2150 mAh Li-Ion

800 mAh Li-Ion

Camera

Main Camera: Dual 13MP + 2 MP / Front Camera: Single 8MP

Main Camera: Single 8MP / Front Camera: Single 2MP

Main Camera: Single 5MP / Front Camera: Single 2MP

Main Camera: Single 0.3MP

Video Recorder

✓

✓

✓

✓

UNLOCKED GSM SMARTPHONE – Just put in your SIM card and go! This unlocked smartphone comes with the option to insert dual SIM cards, and uses the Android 9.0 Pie operating system and 4G LTE network. Compatible with GSM carriers such as T-Mobile, Cricket, Metro PCS, and AT&T. Not compatible with CDMA carriers such as Sprint or Verizon Wireless.

GLASSES-FREE 3D DISPLAY – A 2160*1080 Full HD+ 5.99″ touchscreen display comes with a fingerprint sensor and glasses-free 3D for a cell phone experience like never before. Bring the future to the present with the ROKiT iO Pro 3D.

CHARGING SPEED / BATTERY LIFE – Charge the 3850 mAh Polymer battery fast and experience improved battery life with 200 hours of stand-by-time and 480 minutes of talk time. The octa-core processor gives you the peak performance you are looking for in a cell phone. Does not include charging block or sim card adapter.

64 GB STORAGE & DUAL REAR CAMERAS – Keep all your pictures, videos, and favorite apps with 64GB of storage, and a microSD slot expandable up to 256GB. Capture unforgettable moments and memories right from your phone with dual rear cameras (13MP and 2MP) and a front camera (8MP) using features like flash, digital zoom, and video recording.

3 MONTHS FREE – Get 3 free months of ROKiT Telemedicine, ROKiT Talk, and ROKiT Flix 3D. Forget waiting rooms! Talk to a doctor using your ROKiT phone about minor ailments. With ROKiT Talk, make unlimited outbound calls to the US and 60+ countries when connected to WiFi or data. ROKiT Flix 3D provides you with the world’s largest 3D library.