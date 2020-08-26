Rohingya Refugees Quietly Mark Third Anniversary of Rakhine Crackdown

Rohingya Muslim refugees on Tuesday quietly marked the third anniversary of a military crackdown that drove hundreds of thousands of them from Myanmar into Bangladesh, without any potential customers of repatriation or responsibility on the horizon.

A Rohingya leader at the biggest refugee settlement worldwide stated coronavirus contagion worries had actually avoided the neighborhood from collecting to mark the date.

“This year we silently observed Aug. 25 [as] Rohingya genocide day. We have not held any meeting or rally due to the coronavirus. But we are adamant about realizing our demand – restoration of our civil rights, freedom and the trial of the people who killed us and tortured us,” Kutupalong camp leader Mohammad Nur informed BenarNews, an RFA-affiliated online news website.

“Bangladesh is not our country. Myanmar is our country. We faced huge torture in our country. Despite the risk of being tortured, we want to go back to our country. But we will go with our rights as citizens,” he stated.

Mohammad Jubair, secretary of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, kept in mind that the International Court of Justice in The Hague had actually offered an order for the security of Rohingya in northern Rakhine state, the standard house of the stateless Rohingya.

“But they are not taking any step to …