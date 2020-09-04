Rohingya Refugee Groups in Bangladesh Urge Myanmar to Allow Them to Vote

Rohingya rights groups in Bangladesh released an open letter to Myanmar election authorities on Thursday prompting them to allow all Myanmar nationals, consisting of Rohingya refugees, to vote in and contest that nation’s basic electionNov 8, neighborhood leaders informed BenarNews, an RFA-affiliated online news service.

Their letter followed Myanmar’s Union Election Commission had actually recently declined a minimum of 5 Rohingya males from contending in the approaching surveys. The commission disqualified 4 of them, stating their moms and dads weren’t Myanmar people when the prospects were born.

“In recent weeks, the Union Election Commission rejected several Rohingya candidates for office in Myanmar,” stated the letter from 14 rights groups. “We call upon the Election Commission to reverse these decisions and uphold the right of Rohingya to participate in the elections. As citizens of Myanmar, we hold the right to vote.”

In July, the commission revealed that Myanmar nationals living abroad might vote in this year’s nationwide election by casting early tallies. The federal government likewise offered absentee ballot in the 2010 and 2015 elections.

The rights groups who composed to the election commission represent much of the more than 740,000 Rohingya who got away to surrounding Bangladesh after the Myanmar …