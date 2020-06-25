Rohingya Refugee Children Fear Death from COVID-19, Survey Finds

Nearly all Rohingya young ones living in refugee camps in Bangladesh understand COVID-19 and about 40 percent fear so much dying of the disease or losing a member of family to it, a new survey by Save the Children said.

Two-thirds of the children feared being infected and approximately half were distressed about the closing of play areas and learning centers in the camps that house about 1 million people close to Cox’s Bazar district, the British-based daughter or son welfare NGO said in its report released early Friday morning (Bangladesh time).

“Children tell us they’re scared of dying. The fear of death or losing a loved one can be very distressing for a child, especially when many have already experienced intense trauma and loss, having been forced from their homes in Myanmar and stuck in a congested refugee camp for the past three years,” said Onno van Manen, the director of Save the Children in Bangladesh.

About 730,000 Rohingya have fled to Cox’s Bazar from Rakhine state in nearby Myanmar since a military crackdown in August 2017, joining hundreds of thousands already sheltering in the district’s sprawling but densely crowded camps.

Save the Children spoke to 223 children across several camps in Bangladesh to gauge their understanding about the coronavirus pandemic.

In a news release announcing the nine-page report, the group also announced it would be opening a 60-bed isolation and treatment center for suspected COVID-19 patients from the Rohingya camps and the nearby Cox’s Bazar community. It did not give details about the date of the opening.

Forty-seven Rohingya have already been diagnosed with COVID-19 and five have died after contracting the virus, when compared with national figures of 126,606 and 1,621, according to the latest information from Bangladeshi health authorities. Globally, more than 9.4 million have been infected and more than 483,000 have died, according to illness experts at U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

“Our new isolation and treatment center will offer look after moderate to severe cases of people with suspected and confirmed COVID-19. The center will be staffed by a specialist team of 80 medical researchers and support staff, including Save the Children’s Emergency Health Unit, who have extensive experience in managing illness outbreaks,” van Manen said.

Reported by BenarNews, an RFA-affiliated on line news service.