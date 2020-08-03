Rohingya Man Killed, Another Injured in Police Shooting in Rakhine State Capital

Police officers in Myanmar’s Rakhine state shot and killed a Rohingya man and injured another as the two men sped through a checkpoint on their motorbike in the state capital Sittwe on Sunday night, sources said.

Lular Yar, 30, was killed after being struck in the chest, and a friend, Abu Setee, 32, was shot through the head by security officers stationed near Twin Myaung village, witnesses to the shooting told RFA’s Myanmar Service Monday.

The man shot in the chest died almost immediately on the road, a local Rohingya resident told RFA, speaking on condition of anonymity out of concern for his safety.

“The second man was shot in the back of the head, and the bullet came out through his eye,” the source said, adding, “He told us this himself, as he was still able to speak.”

“I heard the gunfire at about 10:00 p.m. last night, and we heard the news about the man’s death about 15 minutes later,” a second source said, also speaking on condition his name not be used.

“We heard they were returning to their homes [when they were shot]. The survivor, Abu Setee, is a ferry operator who used to transport patients to clinics at the Darpaing refugee camp,” he said.

A third source told RFA that the two men had been fired on by police at the Mingan police checkpoint near Twin…