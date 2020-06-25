Rohingya from Stranded Boat Land in Indonesia

Locals in Indonesia’s Aceh province helped nearly 100 Rohingya who have been stranded off its coast come ashore Thursday, despite resistance to let them in by officials who said the refugees will be sent back out to sea after boat repairs.

Fishermen among others from a residential district in North Aceh district assisted 94 Rohingya women, men and children in wading to shore at Lancok Beach after the refugees got down from a fishing boat.

Muhammad Hasan, a leader in the coastal community, said locals insisted on helping the Rohingya disembark for humanitarian reasons since they were weak and hungry.

“It was raining and people felt sorry for them, being out there in the cold in the middle of the sea,” Hasan told BenarNews, an RFA-affiliated on line news service.

Hasan said the Rohingya received food and clothes, while one of them was taken to a health clinic because that he looked ill.

A group of local fishermen had rescued the Rohingya after boarding their broken down wooden boat previously Monday. But their own boat ran in to mechanical issues a few miles off the northwestern tip of Sumatra Island while they were ferrying the members of Myanmar’s stateless Muslim minority to safety on land, delaying the arrival on Thursday.

The Rohingya group – consisting of 49 women, 30 children and 15 men – were taken to a fish market in North Aceh, where they were to be given temporary shelter, locals said. Late in your day, however, police and military personnel moved them from the market to an empty building at a vintage immigration office in Lhokseumawe, a town in yet another part of the district, officials said.

Risawan Bentara, a secretary in the North Aceh administration, said local officials held a meeting where they agreed that the Rohingya should really be given provisions and repaid to international waters after their boat was repaired. He cited concerns that some of them may have COVID-19.

“While we will provide them with assistance in both food and medicine, we will also examine their health [to see] whether they are infected with the coronavirus or maybe not,” that he told BenarNews.

Risawan said local officials were still looking forward to directives from the central government in Jakarta but, in the meantime, would fix and prepare the boat and so the refugees could sail off again.

Col. Sumirating Baskoro, the area military commander, said individuals on the boat will be escorted back again to sea.

“We will repair the boat and give them fuel, and the plan is the boat will be pushed back to sea under the supervision of the Air Force and the Navy to get out of Indonesian waters,” that he told reporters.

Locals offer Rohingya food, shelter

Hasan, town leader, urged the government to permit the Rohingya to stay and said that locals would provide them with food and shelter.

“Residents are all hoping they will not be released into the sea so soon. Just accommodate them here first,” he said.

Although some residents are worried that the refugees may carry the coronavirus, they should maybe not be left to continue on the sea journey in such conditions, that he said.

“We, the fishing community, are willing to help them for a while, but we are waiting for the government to make a decision,” Hasan said.

In Jakarta, the Foreign Ministry said it was discussing with other relevant authorities about how to take care of the situation with the Rohingya boat people.

“We are still collecting information and we are coordinating with the local government,” ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah told BenarNews.

Rohingya women are helped ashore in North Aceh, Indonesia, June 25, 2020.

Credit: Muzakkir Nurdin for BenarNews

‘The best of humanity’

Meanwhile, the local office of worldwide rights watchdog Amnesty International praised the Acehnese people for helping the Rohingya come to shore while other countries in Southeast Asia had been turning away boats carrying Rohingya. Boats with Rohingya aboard have sailed from Myanmar or southeastern Bangladesh, where more than 1 million refugees from Myanmar’s Rakhine state are sheltering in camps.

As of Thursday, officials in Aceh said they still were wanting to determine where in actuality the Rohingya boat had originally sailed from.

“Today’s disembarkation of Rohingya refugees is a moment of optimism and solidarity,” Usman Hamid, the executive director of Amnesty International Indonesia, said in a statement.

“It’s a credit to the community in Aceh who pushed hard and took risks so that these children, women and men could be brought to shore. They have shown the best of humanity,” he said, invoking similar scenes in 2015 when thousands of Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants arrived in Aceh aboard smugglers’ boats after neighboring countries had prevented them from landing.

Indonesia isn’t a party to the 1951 U.N. Refugee Convention but is obligated under international human rights law not to reverse people seeking asylum, Amnesty said.

Aceh, located at the far western end of the Indonesian archipelago, is just a religiously conservative and semi-autonomous province that, until 2005, was in the grip of a decades-long separatist insurgency. In 2015, local fishermen also played an essential role in helping to rescue and bring ashore a huge selection of stranded Rohingya and Bangladeshis, who had been abandoned by human traffickers at sea.

In neighboring Malaysia on Thursday, the country’s foreign minister was asked by what the government meant to do with 269 Rohingya whose disabled boat was towed in to Langkawi Island earlier this month, including whether the authorities would send them straight back out to sea once their boat’s engine was repaired.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishamuddin Hussein said the Rohingya question would have to be discussed and resolved at the regional level, including in talks with other members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), whose leaders were to meet for an on line summit on Friday.

“[I]t is important that individuals understand this issue is not a simple issue to solve – much more as we are facing COVID-19,” Hishamuddin told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya. “Most importantly we need to discuss it rationally without being emotional, and Wisma Putra [the foreign office] has always looked at this [through] diplomatic channels along with our relations within ASEAN. Not simply to look at the source country [that is] Rakhine state but also where in actuality the refugees are coming from, Bangladesh.”

A day earlier in the day, the head of Malaysia’s coast guard told reporters that the unknown amount of people on the Langkawi boat had died at sea and their health were thrown overboard.

Malaysian officials have said that the boat that landed in Langkawi had sailed from southeastern Bangladesh, but the Bangladeshi foreign minister later pushed back by saying that his country would won’t allow the Rohingya on the boat to come back to Cox’s Bazar district.

Reported by BenarNews, an RFA-affiliated online news service.