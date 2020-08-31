Rohingya crisis: Growing up in the world’s largest refugee camp

Three years back, a ruthless crackdown by the Myanmar army left countless Rohingya Muslims dead, and required a mass exodus throughout the border to Bangladesh.

Over a million Rohingya individuals now live in the world’s largest refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar,Bangladesh

Every year 20,000 kids are born there. They have little hope of going to Myanmar, where most are rejected citizenship and other rights.

This is the story of three-year-old Nayeem, who imagines seeing the ocean.

Video Journalist: Shahnewaz Rocky

Edited by: Kevin Kim and Shahnewaz Rocky

Produced by: Rebecca Henschke and Bruno Garcez